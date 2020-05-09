coronavirus

Chicago Postal Worker Dies of Coronavirus

A mother of three who had just given birth a week earlier, is the first active letter carrier in Chicago to die of the virus, according to the National Association of Letter Carriers.

By Sun-Times Media

A mailbox is seen outside a United States Postal Service post office
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A Chicago U.S. Postal Service letter carrier has died of COVID-19.

Unique L. Clay, 31, was pronounced dead at 8:47 a.m. May 5, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived in Englewood.

Clay, a mother of three who had just given birth a week earlier, is the first active letter carrier in Chicago to die of the virus, according to a statement from the National Association of Letter Carriers. She worked for the postal service for two years.

An autopsy found Clay died of a novel coronavirus infection and ruled her death natural, the medical examiner’s office said.

More than 30 letter carriers in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, the union said.

Union representatives and employees at the Irving Park Post Office, 3319 N. Cicero Ave., will hold a balloon release in Clay’s honor on Saturday morning while wearing masks and practicing social distancing, according to the union.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

