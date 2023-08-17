With disaster funding approved following historic summer storms, here's how to apply for FEMA aid

President Joe Biden has officially approved a disaster declaration for Cook County after torrential rains caused devastating flooding across the region in late June and early July.

According to the declaration, residents in Cook County will now be eligible for a slew of federal resources in the aftermath of the flooding, which occurred between June 29 and July 2.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” according to the text of the declaration.

Those impacted can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit the disaster assistance website. Impacted individuals with insurance are asked to file a claim with their insurance company first.

According to FEMA, one member of the household registering for assistance must comply with citizenship criteria.

That means a minor child who is a citizen, non-citizen national or qualified non-citizen can have a parent or guardian who is not eligible apply for assistance on the child’s behalf.

Those registering with FEMA should have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your social security number (or the social security number of a minor child in your household, if you’re applying on their behalf).

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

The federal government is also offering funding on a cost-shared basis for hazard mitigation measures in Cook County to prevent future flooding from taking place.

Thank you @POTUS for responding to Chicago’s call for federal aid, and sharing my commitment to families and communities in need. West Side residents and other Chicagoans impacted by July’s flooding will now continue to get the assistance and resources needed for recovery. — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) August 15, 2023

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson thanked the Biden Administration for their decision.

“West Side residents and other Chicagoans impacted by July’s flooding will now continue to get the assistance and resources needed for recovery,” the mayor said in a social media post.

Damage assessments remain ongoing in other communities, according to officials.

The heavy rains that fell in late June and early July, culminating on July 1 and 2, dumped more than nine inches of rain on some parts of Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

That rain flooded thousands of basements across the area, left numerous expressways impassible for hours at a time, and even caused engineers to temporarily reverse the flow of the Chicago River to ease burdens on area reservoirs and to prevent further flooding from taking place.

Johnson and Illinois officials, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, immediately began the process of seeking out federal funding to assist with clean-up efforts following those floods, while officials in Cicero and several other communities questioned whether the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago waited too long to reverse the flow of the river, leaving to flooding in several suburbs.

Officials with MWRD defended their decision-making, arguing that opening the locks prematurely could have badly-damaged the entire system.

Following the declaration, Johnson issued a statement that called the funding "a critical lifeline for Chicagoans, particularly communities on the West Side, who are still reeling from heavy storms and flooding last month."

Johnson added that the federal funding will be made available to impacted residents, allowing for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover property loss and damage and other programs to aid the city's response.

