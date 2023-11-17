Who is Ed Burke? Jurors must weigh two narratives presented at federal corruption trial

As the federal corruption trial of former Chicago alderman Ed Burke entered its first day of testimony on Friday, jurors will have to determine which of two narratives they believe to be true.

Prosecutors alleged in opening statements Thursday, Burke was a “bribetaker” and “an extortionist” who - as 14th Ward alderman and powerful chair of the City Council Finance Committee for decades - “stayed continuously on the hunt to get what he wanted.”

Burke was indicted in 2019 on racketeering, extortion and bribery charges, accused of dangling his immense government power and sprawling political influence to draw in private clients for his law firm specializing in property taxes.

But Burke’s defense team painted an entirely different story, saying he was a very active public servant who was a “steward of the ward” he represented for more than 50 years.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Late in the afternoon Friday, prosecutors called an FBI agent to the stand who said authorities wiretapped Burke for nine months, estimating he made or received approximately 50 to 60 calls a day.

“Making calls is what Ed Burke does,” his defense team said about allegations Burke applied pressure to reverse a city decision on a pole sign for a liquor store.

His defense team also argued their client was “very worried about kids and people from underserved communities… being priced out” of educational institutions, which is why, they said, Burke opposed a fee increase for the Field Museum - not because his goddaughter’s internship application fell through the cracks.

Following opening statements, the first witness called to the stand was an Elmhurst University political science professor who gave jurors what she called a “schoolhouse rock” overview of Chicago city government - including what alderman do, how they are elected and the power that a committee chair wields - acknowledging that the immense power of the Finance Committee.

“As mayors came and went, Alderman Burke was the one constant of Chicago City Council,” the professor said.

Burke and his two co-defendants - long-time aide Peter Andrews and developer Charles Cui - have all pleaded not guilty.

Attorneys for Andrews and Cui attempted to distance their clients from Burke Friday, with Andrews’ attorney telling jurors his client was a “lunch pail guy” who worked part-time in the 14th Ward office.