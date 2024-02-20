Trump endorses Rep. Mike Bost over Darren Bailey in 12th district race

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the 12th district Congressional race in Illinois, backing incumbent Rep. Mike Bost over former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

While Trump said he “likes and respects” Bailey, he cited Bost’s long-time support as the impetus behind his endorsement.

“Mike Bost was one of the first House committee chairmen to endorse my campaign, and Mike was a stalwart supporter of our America First agenda during my record-setting administration,” the former president said on Truth Social. “He is working hard to secure the border, champion American agriculture, strengthen the military, grow the economy, and protect and defend our under-siege Second Amendment. Mike Bost has my complete and total endorsement!”

Bost’s campaign has also picked up support from several other key entities and officials, including the National Rifle Association, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republican Conference’s chair.

Bost was first elected to Congress in 2014, and cruised to victory in 2022 with 75% of the vote in his favor. This marks the first time since 0218 that he has faced opposition in a primary election, with the former gubernatorial candidate running to unseat him in Congress.

Bailey won the Republican primary for governor in the 2022 election, collecting 57.7% of the vote. He was ultimately defeated by incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election.

Bailey received Trump’s endorsement in that race, appearing at a rally with the former president three days before Election Day.