The Key Dates to Know in the 2022 Illinois Election Season

We’re only a matter of weeks out from the 2022 General Election, and voters in Illinois will soon be able to cast their ballots in a variety of ways, but with those options come a whole host of deadlines and dates to know.

Here are the key dates to know in the run-up to the election in November.

Sept. 29: Mail-In Ballots Can be Sent, Early Voting Begins

Under provisions of state law, Illinois residents who have received their mail-in ballots can submit them no sooner than 40 days prior to the election, a date that will fall on Sept. 29.

The 40-days provision also exists for early voting in the state, meaning that most residents can vote early at their county clerks’ office beginning on Sept. 29.

More information on early voting sites can be found on the website of a resident’s county clerk.

Oct. 6: Debate #1 Between Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey

The first of two debates scheduled between the incumbent Pritzker, who is seeking a second term, and Bailey, who won a crowded June primary on the Republican side of the ballot.

This debate will take place at Illinois State University in Bloomington.

Oct. 11: Voter Registration Deadline for Mailed-in Forms

Illinois has several deadlines for those voters seeking to register, and the first will come 28 days prior to the election, as voter registration forms must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

Oct. 18: Debate #2 Between Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey

The second of two scheduled televised debates between Pritzker and Bailey will take place on this date in Chicago.

Oct. 23: Deadline to Register to Vote Online

Although mailed forms will need to be submitted prior to this date, those Illinois residents who wish to register to vote on the State Board of Elections’ website can do so prior to Oct. 23, 16 days before the election.

Potential voters who wish to register online can do so HERE.

Nov. 3: Deadline to Submit Application to Vote-by-Mail

Voters who want to request mail-in ballots must do so with their local county clerks’ office by Nov. 3, according to the State Board of Elections.

Voters can download the vote-by-mail application HERE, and must submit it to their local election authority.

Nov. 8: Election Day

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day in Illinois, which falls on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of the month.

Nov. 8: In-Person Registration Deadline

Residents who still wish to register to vote can do so up until the day of the election at their local county clerks’ office. Specific polling places will be open for same-day registration on Election Day, or voters can visit their county clerks’ office.