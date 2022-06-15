2022 illinois primary

See Who's On Your Ballot in the Illinois Primary Election

ranked choice
Getty Images

There are so many important races happening in Illinois this election, so we've created a tool to help you learn who your representatives are - and who's running against them - before you vote.

For a complete sample ballot, including all local and judicial races, be sure to visit your local election authority's website.

But to find out who you can vote for in many of the major races (for governor, congress and in the state legislature), enter your address below:

Who’s On Your Ballot?

Find out who will be on your Illinois ballot in the 2022 primary election.

Source: Illinois Board of Elections
Credit: Amy O’Kruk/NBC

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For a complete guide to voting in the Illinois Primary election click here.

This article tagged under:

2022 illinois primary
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us