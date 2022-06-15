See Who's On Your Ballot in the Illinois Primary Election

There are so many important races happening in Illinois this election, so we've created a tool to help you learn who your representatives are - and who's running against them - before you vote.

For a complete sample ballot, including all local and judicial races, be sure to visit your local election authority's website.

But to find out who you can vote for in many of the major races (for governor, congress and in the state legislature), enter your address below:

Who’s On Your Ballot?

Find out who will be on your Illinois ballot in the 2022 primary election.

For a complete guide to voting in the Illinois Primary election click here.