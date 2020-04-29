Read the Second Lawsuit Over Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home Order

A second Illinois lawmaker has filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker over his stay-at-home order issued to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Rep. John Cabello, a Republican from the Rockford area, filed the suit Wednesday in Winnebago County Circuit Court, records show.

The lawsuit alleges Cabello and "all citizens similarly situated are being irreparably harmed each and every day they continue to be restricted to their home and limited in their activities" under the order.

Cabello is seeking an injunction stopping Pritzker and any other state officials from enforcing the stay-at-home order or issuing any new orders, the suit says.

Cabello's lawsuit was filed days after a judge granted a temporary restraining order to another Illinois lawmaker who filed a lawsuit against Pritzker.

Pritzker filed a notice of appeal Monday aimed at overturning that ruling, which exempts Rep. Darren Bailey from abiding by the restrictions of the order. That ruling only applies to Bailey, but Cabello's lawsuit was filed Wednesday "on behalf of all citizens of the State of Illinois similarly situated."

You can read Cabello's lawsuit in full below: