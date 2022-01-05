Pritzker to Work Remotely After Close Contact With Employee Who Tested Positive for COVID

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will work remotely in coming days after coming into close contact with a state employee who later tested positive for coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

According to a press release, the close contact occurred Tuesday. Pritzker plans to take meetings virtually through at least Sunday after the contact, officials said.

The governor tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, and is continuing to monitor for any symptoms, officials said. The governor has received both doses of the COVID vaccine and his booster shot.

“With the omicron variant spreading across the state, the governor is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus,” the press release said.

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not require quarantine for individuals who are vaccinated and boosted, but does recommend that interactions be limited when possible after a close contact with a person who tests positive for the virus.