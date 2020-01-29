Watch: Pritzker Delivers State of the State Address

Note: Pritzker's speech can be viewed in the player above beginning at around 12 p.m. CST.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will deliver his second annual State of the State address in Springfield Wednesday, expected to tout his accomplishments of his first term thus far, as well as highlight some of the most pressing issues facing Illinois and an outline of how he plans to address them.

Pritzker is certain to focus on the state's finances - in particular, his campaign promise to shift Illinois from a flat income tax rate to a graduated scale, taxing higher incomes at a higher rate. Lawmakers passed legislation last year to put the change to Illinois' tax structure - now one rate for all, regardless of earnings - on the ballot for a vote in the November election.

He has often said that a progressive tax is a key element to getting the state's beleaguered finances in order. Also facing Illinois are property taxes that consistently rank among the highest in the nation, as well as the state's mounting pension obligation.

Pritzker, now in the second year of his first term, won several victories in the most recent legislative session: a $45 billion statewide infrastructure plan, gambling expansion, the legalization of recreational marijuana, a $15 minimum wage and more.

Another one of his major wins was a balanced budget - a feat that evaded his predecessor for more than two years during the longest state budget impasse in the nation. Pritzker's $40 billion budget last year was aided in part by an unexpected state income tax windfall of roughly $1.5 billion more than projected, enabling that state to fully fund its pension obligation.

Wednesday's address will also likely focus in part on ethics, as a widespread federal probe into corruption across Illinois continues to ensnare its politicians.

Pritzker's speech comes one day after former state Sen. Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty to bribery and filing a false income tax return, accused of soliciting money in exchange for his support of the red-light camera industry in the state.

Lawmakers approved in veto session last year some changes to the state's lobbying and disclosure laws, but many in Springfield have pushed for stronger reforms.

Pritzker will also have to address some of Chicago's major needs this upcoming session, including a change to the legislation allowing a casino in the city.

A feasibility study last year found that the "onerous" tax and fee structure would make a casino in Chicago "not financially feasible" and thus, difficult to find an operator.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has also pushed for an increase in Chicago's real estate transfer tax to shore up some much-needed cash for the city.

After touching on some of these issues Wednesday, Pritzker is scheduled to deliver a more specific delve into the state's finances in his budget address in three weeks.