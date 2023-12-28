New Illinois law will ban indoor e-cigarette smoking in public places

A new bill will go into effect next week in the state of Illinois, banning the use of vape pens and other electronic smoking devices in indoor public spaces.

According to the provisions of HB 1540, those devices will be added to the list of items prohibited for public indoor use by the Smoke Free Illinois Act, which first passed the legislature in 2008.

Electronic smoking devices also will be prohibited within 15 feet of public entrances, according to terms of the law.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other chemicals which can be harmful to both those who use them and those who are exposed to them,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. “Just like smoking, vaping can lead to lung damage and nicotine addiction.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here are 64 new laws hitting the books in Illinois in 2024

Consumers can use the Smoke Free Illinois website for more information, or to register complaints if they witness non-compliance with the law.

According to the FDA, e-cigarette aerosol can contain harmful chemicals, including acrolein and acetaldehyde, which have been shown in studies to cause damage to lungs.

The FDA does say that transitioning “completely from using cigarettes to an e-cigarette” can reduce exposure to harmful chemicals, but the administration also says there is “no such thing as a safe tobacco product.”