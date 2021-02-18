Michael Madigan, Former Longtime Illinois House Speaker, Announces Resignation

Rep. Michael Madigan has announced his resignation after 50 years in office, one month after losing his bid to remain speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, a position he held for decades.

"Today I am announcing that I will resign as state representative of the 22nd district at the end of the month," Madigan said in a statement. "It has been my great honor to serve the people of Illinois as speaker of the House and state representative of the 22nd District."

The announcement comes almost one month to the day from when Madigan was replaced as Speaker by Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, now the first Black speaker in Illinois history and the chamber’s first new leader in decades.

Madigan had served as speaker for all but two years since 1983, making him the longest serving statehouse speaker in U.S. history.

The changing of the guard took place on the 50th anniversary of when Madigan was first sworn into office as state representative for the 22nd District on Chicago's Southwest Side.

At the time, Madigan thanked his district and members of his caucus "for the faith and trust" they placed in him over the years, as well as his staff for their work, calling his terms "the honor of a lifetime."

"It is time for new leadership in the House. I wish all the best for Speaker-elect Welch as he begins a historic speakership," Madigan said. "It is my sincere hope today that the caucus I leave to him and to all who will serve alongside him is stronger than when I began. And as I look at the large and diverse Democratic majority we have built—full of young leaders ready to continue moving our state forward, strong women and people of color, and members representing all parts of our state—I am confident Illinois remains in good hands.”

The race to become Speaker of the House in Illinois took a dramatic turn on Monday when Speaker Mike Madigan suspended his campaign for the post, leaving potential contenders scrambling to shore up their support. NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern has all the latest details.

His resignation comes after two former ComEd executives and two consultants, one a longtime Madigan associate and confidant, were indicted on multiple federal charges related to the alleged scheme to influence Madigan - identified in the indictment as "Public Official A" - in exchange for legislation favorable to the utility giant, prosecutors say.

Those charges came months after federal prosecutors filed a deferred prosecution agreement with ComEd in which investigators revealed that the utility company agreed to pay $200 million dollars in fines and admitted to arranging jobs and payments for associates of an elected official, referred to only as “Public Official A," from 2011 to 2019 to curry favor with the official.

Madigan has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing and has repeatedly denied the allegations laid out by prosecutors, saying in part that if the conspiracy to influence him did occur, "it was never made known" to him and if it had been, it "would have been profoundly unwelcome."

Though he gave no reason for his resignation in his announcement, Madigan noted "it’s no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois."

"The fact is, my motivation for holding elected office has never wavered. I have been resolute in my dedication to public service and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois," he said Thursday.

Madigan is also the 13th Ward Democratic committeeman as well as the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, which he - a prodigious fundraiser - has long used to protect his majority in the House.

“I leave office at peace with my decision and proud of the many contributions I’ve made to the state of Illinois, and I do so knowing I’ve made a difference," Madigan wrote.