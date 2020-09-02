Joe Biden to Visit Family of Jacob Blake During Kenosha Trip, Campaign Says

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will meet with the family of Jacob Blake when the couple visits Wisconsin on Thursday, the candidate’s campaign says.

Biden’s trip, which was announced Wednesday, comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha earlier this week. Trump visited several sites in the community and held a round-table discussion with law enforcement and community officials on Tuesday.

The president did not meet with Blake’s family during his visit to Kenosha, but Biden’s campaign says that the former vice president will indeed meet with Jacob Blake Sr. and other members of Blake’s family on Thursday.

Blake was shot multiple times by Kenosha police in late August, and the shooting sparked unrest and outrage both in Kenosha and across the United States. The Wisconsin National Guard was ultimately called in to try to ease tensions and to help law enforcement in the community, and things have slowly cooled down in the city as a mandatory curfew has now been lifted.

Now, an investigation is underway into the shooting, with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation currently handling the case. The Department of Justice is also involved after Kenosha officials requested an investigation into any potential civil rights violations in the case.