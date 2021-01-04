Illinois Sen. Andy Manar Announces Resignation, Will Join Gov. Pritzker's Administration

State Sen. Andy Manar, a Democrat from downstate Bunker Hill, announced Monday that he will resign his Senate seat later this month to join Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration as a senior advisor.

"The time has come for someone new to take up the call in the Illinois Senate," Manar said in a statement he posted on social media. "Central Illinois is full of outstanding individuals ready to step forward to meet the challenge - be an agent of change in Downstate Illinois."

"I will cherish the friendships I forged as we accomplished meaningful change together over the past eight years," Manar continued. "And I will always appreciate the truly unique diversity of the small towns and urban neighborhoods of the 48th District. While serving communities with people from all walks of life was often challenging, it brought me great joy to see first-hand what unites us and to then bring that perspective to Springfield to take on big issues."

Manar was first elected to the Senate in 2012 to represent the 48th District, which includes parts of Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Montgomery and Sangamon counties. Prior to his election to the Senate, Manar served as Macoupin County Board chairman and mayor of Bunker Hill.

In the Senate, he was the chief sponsor of Illinois' automatic voter registration law and an overhaul to state's school funding formula, which both became law in 2017.

Manar said Monday that he will resign on Jan. 17. Pritzker announced Monday that Manar will join his administration on Jan. 19 as a senior advisor "on a range of issues, including downstate economic revitalization, appropriations, and COVID-19 recovery efforts."

"Andy has been one of the most thoughtful and successful lawmakers of his generation, and he will be a trusted advisor," Pritzker said in a statement announcing the move.

"In his career, Andy has done so much to improve the lives of working families. He led the effort to reform the state’s antiquated education funding formula, made insulin cheaper for the millions who depend upon it, led efforts to reform election laws, and oversaw the appropriations committee during truly challenging times," Pritzker continued. "Any one of those accomplishments would be hailed as a career capstone, and Andy has too many to name. I value his insights and look forward to him joining my administration as we overcome this pandemic and rebuild Illinois together."

"Illinois faces so many challenges, and I look forward to taking on these challenges from the executive branch,” Manar said of his new role. "Governor Pritzker has shown tremendous leadership in the most grave crisis this state has experienced in our lifetime, and I’m honored to share what I’ve learned to advance his agenda to rebuild our state and stand up for working families."