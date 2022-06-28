Illinois Primary Election 2022: Rep. Schakowsky, Rice Win Spots in 9th Congressional District Race

The general election matchup is set in Illinois’ 9th Congressional district, as incumbent Rep. Jan Schakowsky will defend her seat against Republican candidate Maxwell Rice, NBC News projects.

Both Schakowsky and Rice ran unopposed in their respective races, and NBC News projected that both would win shortly after polls closed in Illinois at 7 p.m.

Schakowsky has held her seat in Congress since winning election in 1998. Her district covers parts of the North Side of Chicago and several northern and northwestern suburbs, including Evanston, Des Plaines, Glenview, Park Ridge and Winnetka, among other communities.

According to Ballotpedia, the district has been under Democratic control since 1949.

Schakowsky last won reelection in 2020, defeating Sargis Sangari by a 71%-29% margin.

Rice has worked for several energy companies in Illinois, and campaigned on a platform that included addressing the national debt, emphasizing American-made energy and improving educational outcomes, among others.

The general election in Illinois is set for Nov. 8.c