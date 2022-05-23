Illinois Primary 2022: What to Know About NBC 5 Forum With Republican Candidates for Governor

NOTE: Watch live in the player above beginning at 6 p.m. on May 24

With the 2022 Illinois primary election just over a month away, NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago are partnering with the Chicago Urban League, The Latino Policy Forum and the Union League Club of Chicago to host a televised forum for a trio of Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination to challenge Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the 2022 election.

See below for details on who you'll see, how you can watch live and what to expect on Tuesday, May 24.

What time is the forum?

The one-hour forum will take place on Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m., and will be hosted at NBC Tower. A 30-minute post-forum show featuring the candidates with Stefan Holt will also air live on NBCChicago.com and TelemundoChicago.com from 7-7:30 p.m.

Who will moderate the forum?

NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern will moderate the forum, and Telemundo Chicago anchor Anabel Monge will take questions from a live-studio audience for the roundtable-format event.

Which candidates are participating?

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has made a big entry into the gubernatorial race, running advertisements attacking bills that ended cash bail in the state, as well as criticizing the governor for an increase in violence in the city of Chicago.

Irvin has vowed to encourage the hiring of more police officers throughout the state, and has also proposed legislation that would cut property taxes and to curtail government spending. He has also campaigned on passing term limits for Illinois politicians.

State Senator Paul Schimpf

State Senator Paul Schimpf has focused on a variety of issues during his time in office, serving on the Senate’s Judiciary, Telecommunications and Agriculture committees, among others.

Schimpf also served in the Marines and graduated from Southern Illinois University’s School of Law in 2000.

According to his campaign website, Schimpf has vowed to “clean up corruption” in Illinois, and will oppose “government overreach,” citing his opposition to vaccine and other COVID-related mandates undertaken by local governments and by Pritzker’s administration.

Attorney Max Solomon

Max Solomon is a licensed attorney and ordained Christian minister who describes himself as a “social and fiscal conservative” on his campaign website.

Solomon’s website emphasizes his support of legislation that would allow parents to receive vouchers to send their children to private schools, along with bills to cut taxes and to prevent health departments from imposing mask mandates and other COVID mitigations.

How can you watch it?

The forum will air live on both NBC 5 and on Telemundo Chicago, and will also be live-streamed on NBCChicago.com and TelemundoChicago.com. It will also stream live on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon FireTV, as well as on the Peacock streaming service.

The post-forum show will air live on NBCChicago.com and on the NBC Chicago app on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon FireTV. It will also stream on Peacock.

A replay of the forum will also air on the Peacock, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon FiretV streaming services and be available to watch on NBCChicago.com and TelemundoChicago.com in the hours following the event.