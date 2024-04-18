Illinois law would ban ownership of servals after animal escapes in Vernon Hills, Decatur

The Illinois House passed a law Thursday that would ban the ownership of specific “dangerous animals” in the state, including servals and kangaroos.

Under the provisions of HB 4446, ownership of those types of animals, as well as caracals and wallabies, would be prohibited in most cases.

The measure now moves on to the state’s Senate, according to the bill’s proponents.

The proposed law comes on the heels of multiple high-profile escapes of servals in the state, including one from a suburban Vernon Hills home in Nov. 2023. After multiple sightings, the animal was found, but died “due to injuries sustained as its owners attempted to transport it home,” according to law enforcement.

Another serval escaped from a home in Decatur in Oct. 2023, and eventually was captured and transported to an animal care facility in Indiana.

Under provisions of the proposed law, animals are to be confiscated and placed in a licensed facility, with the owner responsible for all costs associated with the seizure and confiscation.