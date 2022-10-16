Illinois Election 2022 Early Voting: These Are All the Locations and Hours in 11 Chicago-Area Counties

Already made up your mind on who to vote for and want to cast your ballot before Election Day on Nov. 8? Early voting is now open at several locations across the Chicago area, with more to open later this month.

Officials say early voting provides more flexibility to cast your ballot, with more options for locations and times to avoid the rush on Election Day.

You can find all of the early voting locations across Chicago, suburban Cook County and 10 other counties in the area, as well as the dates and times they will be open, listed below.

With the exception of some locations in Will County (as noted below), all residents of any of the counties listed can vote at any of that county's early voting locations, excluding Chicago voters at suburban Cook County polling places.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While a government-issued photo ID is not required to vote, it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address, signature, or more arise during the voting process.

Anyone who is not yet registered to vote can do so online here through Oct. 23.

After that date, voters will have to register in person - which can be done at any of the early voting locations using grace period registration - and be prepared to cast their ballots at the same time. Those wishing to do so are required to bring two forms of ID, one of which has the voter's current address.

If you requested to vote by mail and want to hand deliver your ballot to your local election authority, bypassing the U.S. Postal Service, you can do so at in person at your county clerk's office or a designated ballot drop box location.

If you requested to vote by mail but would prefer to vote in person, you can do so by surrendering your mail-in ballot to an election judge for cancellation at an early voting site or your polling place, then casting your ballot there in person. If you did not receive your mail-in ballot, you can also vote in person by signing an affidavit that you did not receive it or were informed by your election authority that they did not receive your ballot in the mail.

If you choose to forgo both voting by mail and early voting, and just want to vote on Election Day, in most counties, you will only have one option: your designated polling place, which you can find on your local election authority's website.

Early voting locations and times are as follows:

All locations will have a mail-in ballot drop box on site.

The Loop Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. and the Chicago Board of Elections Office are both open now through Nov. 7 during the following hours:

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 7

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day (Super Site only): 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 24 through Election Day on the same schedule:

Loop Super Site at Clark & Lake, 191 N. Clark St.

1st Ward - Goldblatts Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

2nd Ward - Near North Branch Library, 310 W. Division St.

3rd Ward - Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St.

4th Ward - Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Gr.

5th Ward - Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

6th Ward - Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79 St. Chicago

7th Ward - Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

8th Ward - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

9th Ward - Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

10th Ward - East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

11th Ward – McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

12th Ward – McKinley Park Branch Library, 1915 W. 35th St.

13th Ward - Clearing Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

14th Ward - Archer Heights Branch Library, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

15th Ward - Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

16th Ward - Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

17th Ward - Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

18th Ward - Wrightwood Ashburn Branch Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

19th Ward - Mt Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

20th Ward - Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

21st Ward - West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

22nd Ward - Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

23rd Ward - Ward Hall-St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S. McVicker Ave.

24th Ward - St Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Bv.

25th Ward - Rudy Lozano Branch Library, 1805 S. Loomis St.

26th Ward - Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

27th Ward - Union Park Field House, 1501 W. Randolph St.

28th Ward - West Side Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

29th Ward - Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

30th Ward - Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

31st Ward - Portage Cragin Library, 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

32nd Ward - Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

33rd Ward - American Indian Center, 3401 W. Ainslie St.

34th Ward - UIC Student Center, 750 S. Halsted St.

35th Ward - Northeastern Il University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

36th Ward - West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

37th Ward - West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

38th Ward - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

39th Ward - North Park Village Admin Building, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

40th Ward - Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

41st Ward - Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

42nd Ward - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

43rd Ward - Lincoln Park Branch Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

44th Ward - Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

45th Ward - Ho Chunk Nation, 4732 N. Milwaukee Ave.

46th Ward - Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

47th Ward - Conrad Sulzer Library, 4455 N. Lincoln Ave.

48th Ward - Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway

49th Ward - Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

50th Ward - Northtown Library, 6800 N. Western Ave.

Three university sites will be open for early voting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 through Nov. 4:

Chicago State University - 9501 S. Martin Luther King

Northeastern University - 5500 N. St. Louis Ave.

University of Chicago Reynolds Club - 5706 S. University

Unless otherwise noted, all of suburban Cook County's early voting locations listed here will be open from Oct. 24 through Nov. 7 on weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Six locations as noted in bold below are open from Oct. 12 through Oct. 21 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All locations will have a mail-in ballot drop box on site.

Chicago Pedway, 69 W Washington St in Chicago (open Oct. 12)

Alsip Village Hall, 4300 W 123rd St in Alsip

Arlington Heights Village Hall, 33 S Arlington Heights Rd in Arlington Heights (open until 7 pm. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 and on Nov. 7)

Barrington Hills Village Hall, 112 Algonquin Rd in Barrington

Bellwood Village Hall, 3200 Washington Blvd in Bellwood

Berwyn City Hall, 6700 W. 26th St. in Berwyn

Bridgeview Courthouse (Room 238), 10220 S 76th Ave in Bridgeview (open Oct. 12)

Brookfield Village Hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave in Brookfield

Burbank (Prairie Trails Library District), 8449 S Moody Ave in Burbank

Calumet City Library, 660 Manistee Ave in Calumet City (open until 7 pm. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 and on Nov. 7)

Calumet Township Community Center, 12633 S Ashland Ave in Calumet Park

Chicago Heights (Prairie State College) Conference Center Proven IT Room 1318/1320, 202 S Halsted St in Chicago Heights

Cicero Community Center, 2250 S 49th Ave in Cicero (open until 7 pm. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 and on Nov. 7)

Cicero PSO Building, 5410 W 34th St in Cicero (open until 7 pm. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 and on Nov. 7)

Crestwood Civic Center, 13820 S Cicero Ave in Crestwood

Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St in Des Plaines

Elk Grove Village Hall, 901 Wellington Ave in Elk Grove Village

Elmwood Park Village Hall, 11 W Conti Parkway in Elmwood Park

Evanston Civic Center, 2100 Ridge Ave in Evanston (open until 7 pm. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 and on Nov. 7)

Franklin Park Village Hall, 9500 Belmont Ave in Franklin Park

Glenview Village Hall, 2500 E Lake Ave in Glenview

Harvey City Hall, 15320 Broadway Ave in Harvey

Hodgkins Village Hall, 8990 Lyons St in Hodgkins

Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Rd in Hoffman Estates

Lemont Township Hall, 1115 Warner Ave in Lemont

Lyons Village Hall, 4200 S Lawndale Ave in Lyons

Markham Courthouse (Room 238), 16501 S Kedzie Ave in Markham (open Oct. 12)

Matteson Community Center, 20642 Matteson Ave in Matteson

Maywood Courthouse (Whitcomb Building, Room 104), 1311 Maybrook Square in Maywood (open Oct. 12)

Melrose Park Village Hall, 1000 N 25th Ave in Melrose Park

Morton Grove American Legion Memorial Civic Center, 6140 Dempster St in Morton Grove

Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S Emerson St in Mount Prospect

Niles Village Hall, 1000 Civic Center Dr in Niles

Norridge Village Hall, 4000 N Olcott Ave in Norridge

Northbrook Village Hall, 1225 Cedar Ln in Northbrook

Oak Forest City Hall, 15440 S Central Ave in Oak Forest

Oak Lawn Village Hall, 9446 S Raymond Ave in Oak Lawn (open until 7 pm. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 and on Nov. 7)

Oak Park Village Hall, 123 Madison St in Oak Park

Orland Township, 14807 Ravinia Ave in Orland Park (open until 7 pm. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 and on Nov. 7)

Palatine Temporary Village Hall, 150 W Wilson St in Palatine

Palos Heights Recreation Center, 6601 W 127th St in Palos Heights

Park Forest Village Hall, 350 Victory Dr in Park Forest

Park Ridge City Hall, 505 Butler Pl in Park Ridge

Rolling Meadows Courthouse (Room 238), 2121 Euclid Ave in Rolling Meadows (open Oct. 12)

Schaumburg (Trickster Art Gallery), 190 S Roselle Rd in Schaumburg

Skokie Courthouse (Room 149), 5600 Old Orchard Road in Skokie (open Oct. 12)

South Chicago Heights Senior Center, 3140 Enterprise Park Ave in South Chicago Heights

Stickney-Forest View Library, 6800 W 43rd St in Stickney

Streamwood Village Hall (Rear Garage), 351 E Irving Park Rd in Streamwood

Thornton Township Hall, 333 E 162nd St in South Holland

Tinley Park Village Hall, 16250 S Oak Park Ave in Tinley Park

Wilmette (Centennial Ice Rinks), 2300 Old Glenview Rd in Wilmette

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at any early voting location, as well as at the DuPage County Clerk Election Division office in the Jack T. Knuepfer Administration Building located at 421 N County Farm Road in Wheaton.

The DuPage County Fairgrounds, located at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton, is open for early voting now through Nov. 7 at the following times:

Sept. 29 through Oct. 23: weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 24 through Nov. 7: weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Burr Ridge Police Department at 7700 County Line Rd in Burr Ridge

College of DuPage - IRC Building at 425 Fawell Blvd in Glen Ellyn

Downers Grove Park District - Lincoln Center at 935 Maple Ave in Downers Grove

Glen Ellyn Civic Center at 535 Duane St. in Glen Ellyn

Itasca Park District - Water Park at 100 N Catalpa St in Itasca

Woodridge Park District Community Center at 2600 Center Dr in Woodridge

All of the following locations are open from Oct. 24 through Nov. 7 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Addison Township Office at 401 N. Addison Rd. in Addison

Bartlett Community Center at 700 S. Bartlett Rd. in Bartlett

Bensenville Police Department at 345 E Green St in Bensenville

DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton

Elmhurst City Hall at 209 N. York Rd. in Elmhurst

Fox Valley Mall at 195 Fox Valley Center Dr. in Aurora

Hinsdale Village Hall at 19 E Chicago Ave. in Hinsdale

Islamic Center of Naperville at 25W530 75th St in Naperville

Lisle Police Department at 5040 Lincoln Ave in Lisle

Naperville Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle St. in Naperville

Oak Brook Village Hall at 1200 Oak Brook Road in Oak Brook

Safety Village of Darien at 7400 Cass Ave in Darien

Stratford Square Mall at 152 Stratford Square Dr in Bloomingdale

West Chicago Voting Facility at 157 W Washington St in West Chicago

Westmont Public Library at 428 N Cass Ave in Westmont

Yorktown Center at 203 Yorktown Shopping Center in Lombard

There are 17 early voting locations that serve all Will County residents. They are:

Will County Clerk's office at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet is open:

Sept. 29 through Oct. 28: weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 7: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. .

95th Street Library at 3015 Cedar Glade Rd. in Naperville, City of Naperville at 400 S Eagle St in Naperville, Fountaindale Public Library at 300 W Briarcliff Rd in Bolingbrook and Joliet Public Library – Black Road Branch at 3395 Black Rd in Joliet are all open according to the following schedule:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 7: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crete Township at 1367 Wood St in Crete is open:

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Frankfort Public Library at 21119 S. Pfeiffer Rd. in Frankfort is open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 30: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 3: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 5: 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nov. 6: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Governors State University, Hall of Governors - Bldg. D at 1 University Pkwy in University Park is open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Homer Township at 14350 W. 151st St. in Homer Glen and Louis Sherman Community Center at 3501 Hopkins in Steger are open:

Oct. 24 through Nov. 4: weekdays only from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Joliet Park District at 3000 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet is open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lockport Township at 1463 S. Farrell Rd., Ste. 102 in Lockport is open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 1 and Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Prairie Activity & Rec Center at 24550 Renwick Rd. in Plainfield is open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Spanish Community Center at 309 N. Eastern Ave. in Joliet is open:

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village of New Lenox at 1 Veterans Pkwy in New Lenox is open:

Oct. 24 through Nov. 4: weekdays only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village of Plainfield at 24401 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield is open:

Oct. 24 through Nov. 4: weekdays only from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Washington Township at 30200 Town Center Rd. in Beecher is open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following 10 locations will serve local residents only. Click through to find those hours:

Kankakee County Clerk's Office at 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee is open:

Sept. 29 through Oct. 28: weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 6: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 7: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Leo Hassett Community Building at 211 N. Main St. in Manteno is open:

Oct. 27 and Oct. 28: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bourbonnais Municipal Building at 700 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais is open:

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Grundy County Courthouse Lobby at 111 E. Washington St. in Morris is open:

Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Oct. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29, 30 and Nov. 5: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kendall County Clerk's Office at 111 W. Fox St. (Room 104) in Yorkville is open:

Sept. 25 through Oct. 28: weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 7: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Oswego Public Library at 1111 Reading Dr. in Montgomery and the Oswego Public Library at 1111 Reading Dr. in Montgomery are both open:

Oct. 23 through Nov. 3: weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kane County Clerk's Office at at 719 S. Batavia Ave., Bldg B in Geneva, the Kane County Clerk's Aurora Satellite Office at 5 E. Downer Pl. in Aurora and the Kane County Branch Court Conference Center at 530 S. Randall Rd. in St. Charles are all open according to the following schedule:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 7: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Aurora satellite office closes at 4 p.m.)

The Carpentersville Fire Station No. 93 at 3000 Sleepy Hollow Rd. in Carpentersville, Elgin Township at 729 S. McLean Blvd in Elgin, Gail Borden Library at 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin and Vaughan Athletic Center at 2121 W. Indian Trail in Aurora are all open according to the following schedule:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 7: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Campton Community Center at 5N082 Old LaFox Rd in Campton Hills is open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28, Oct. 31 through Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Batavia at 100 N. Island Ave. in Batavia is open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28, Oct. 31 through Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

City of Elgin at 150 Dexter Ct. in Elgin is open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Del Webb Sun City at 12880 Del Webb Blvd. in Huntley is open:

Oct. 31 through Nov. 3: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hampshire Township at 170 Mill Ave. in Hampshire is open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sugar Grove Library at 125 S. Municipal Dr. in Sugar Grove is open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 27: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 3: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Town and Country Library at 320 E. North St. in Elburn is open:

Oct. 31 through Nov. 3: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Village of West Dundee at 102 S. Second St. in West Dundee is open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mobile Vote Locations, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 24 and Oct. 25: Jewel Osco at 119 S. Randall Rd. in Batavia

Oct 24 through Oct. 26: Jewel Osco at 1952 W. Galena Blvd in Aurora

Oct. 26: Jewel Osco at 652 Kirk Rd. in St. Charles

Oct. 27: Jewel Osco at 13200 Village Green Dr in Huntley

Oct. 27 and Oct. 28: Prisco Community Center at 150 W. Illinois Ave. in Aurora

Oct 28: Jewel Osco at 800 N. Main St. in Elburn

Oct. 31: Jewel Osco at 1660 Larkin Ave. in Elgin

Oct. 31 and Nov. 1: Phillips Park Stover Center at 1000 Ray Moses Dr. in Aurora

Nov. 1 and Nov. 2: Jewel Osco at 1250 W. Main St. in West Dundee

Nov. 2: North Aurora Police Department at 200 S. Lincolnway St. in North Aurora

Sycamore Campus - Legislative Center in the Gathertorium at 200 N. Main Street in Sycamore is open:

Sept. 29 through Oct. 28: weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closes at 12 p.m. on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19)

Oct. 29 and Oct. 30: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 through Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 and Nov. 6: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 7: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following four locations are open Oct. 24 through Nov. 4 every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

DeKalb Township Building at 2323 S. 4th St. in DeKalb

Kingston Friendship Center at 120 S. Main St. in Kingston

Sandwich Library at 925 S. Main St. in Sandwich

The NIU-Holmes Student Center Gallery Lounge in DeKalb

LaSalle County Governmental Center at 707 E. Etna Rd. in Ottawa is open:

Sept. 29 through Nov. 7: weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 15, 22, 29 and Nov. 5 (Saturdays): 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 27: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 7: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The following six locations are open according to the same schedule listed below:

McHenry County Administration Building at 667 Ware Rd. in Woodstock (ballot drop box available 24 hours), also open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 29

Algonquin Township Office at 3702 US Hwy 14 in Crystal Lake (has ballot drop box)

Lake in the Hills Village Hall at 600 Harvest Gate in Lake in the Hills (has ballot drop box)

McHenry Township Office at 3703 N. Richmond Rd. in Johnsburg (has ballot drop box)

McHenry City Hall at 333 S. Green St. in McHenry (has ballot drop box)

Nunda Township Offices at 3510 Bay Rd. in Crystal Lake

Those six locations are all open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 6: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 7: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All of the following locations are open for early voting from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Huntley Park District at 12015 Mill St. in Huntley*

Cary Area Library at 1606 Three Oaks Rd. in Cary*

Algonquin Library at 2600 Harnish Dr. in Algonquin*

Dunham Township Office at 107 Airport Rd. in Harvard

Marengo City Hall at 132 E. Prairie St. in Marengo

*denotes locations that are also open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 29

The Lake County Main Courthouse Lobby at 18 N. County St. in Waukegan is open Sept. 29 through Oct. 21 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following locations are open are all open according to the same schedule listed below:

Antioch Township Office at 1625 Deep Lake Rd. in Lake Villa

Avon Township at 433 E. Washington St. in Round Lake Park

Deerspring Pool at 200 Deerfield Road in Deerfield

Ela Township Office at 1155 E IL Route 22 in Lake Zurich

Fremont Township Office at 22385 W. Route 60 in Mundelein

Gurnee Village Hall at 325 N. O’Plaine Rd. in Gurnee

Highland Park Public Library at 494 Laurel Ave. in Highland Park

Lake Barrington Village Hall at 23860 N. Old Barrington Rd. in Lake Barrington

Lake County Central Permit Facility at 500 W. Winchester Rd. in Libertyville

Lake Forest City Hall at 220 E. Deerpath Rd. in Lake Forest

Wauconda Township Office at 505 W. Bonner Rd. in Wauconda

William E. Peterson Park at 16652 N. Buffalo Grove Rd in Prairie View

Those locations are open:

Oct. 24 through Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 5 and Nov. 6: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Zion City Hall at 2828 Sheridan Rd. in Zion is open:

Oct. 24 through Nov. 5: weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following five locations are all open according to the same schedule listed below:

Grant Township Center at 26725 W. Molidor Rd. in Ingleside

Jane Addams Center/Bowen Park at 95 Jack Benny Dr in Waukegan (closes at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29)

Lake County Main Courthouse Lobby at 18 N. County St. in Waukegan

Mundelein Fire Department Station 1 at 1000 N. Midlothian Rd.in Mundelein

North Chicago City Hall at 1850 Lewis Ave. in North Chicago

Those five locations are open: