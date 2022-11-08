Illinois Democrats Appear to Retain Supermajorities in State House, Senate

Illinois Democrats have claimed victory in the race to retain their supermajorities in both the Senate and House, meaning that the state will be under clear Democratic control for the next two years.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was projected to win reelection to his position for a second term, with the Associated Press and NBC News both calling the race for the incumbent.

With all 118 seats in the House and 59 seats up in the Senate, Democrats say they have won enough competitive races to retain their supermajorities in both chambers, with their two-thirds majority allowing them to pass legislation in both regular session and in veto session.

“The people have spoken. Now it’s time to get to work governing,” Senate President Don Harmon said in a statement. “Illinois Senate Democrats are committed to responsible state budgets that prioritize funding for schools, health care and public safety; meaningful ethics reforms; and equality of opportunity for all Illinoisans through job creation and community investment.”

Illinois House Speaker Emmanuel “Chris” Welch easily won reelection in his 7th district race.

“We know that when we fight, we win, and tonight, that couldn’t be more true,” he said in a statement. “House Democrats have fought tirelessly for working families and have secured important legislative wins to protect reproductive rights, rebuild our infrastructure, fund critical public safety initiatives, and so much more.”

Although NBC News has not yet called the race, Alexi Giannoulias has claimed victory in the race to become Illinois’ next secretary of state, with Dan Brady conceding the race.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Comptroller Susana Mendoza all hold leads in their respective races, though none had been called as of 11 p.m.

