How to Watch NBC 5's Forum With Republican Candidates for Governor Live

Looking to watch on as NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago host a televised forum for a trio of Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination to challenge Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the 2022 election?

With the primary election just over a month away, both stations have partnered the Chicago Urban League, The Latino Policy Forum and the Union League Club of Chicago to host a forum on Tuesday, May 24 featuring Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, State Senator Paul Schimpf and Attorney Max Solomon.

The one-hour forum will take place on Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m., and will be hosted at NBC Tower. A 30-minute post-forum show featuring the candidates with Stefan Holt will also air live on NBCChicago.com and TelemundoChicago.com from 7-7:30 p.m.

NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern will moderate the forum, and Telemundo Chicago anchor Anabel Monge will take questions from a live-studio audience for the roundtable-format event.

