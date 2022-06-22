How to Register to Vote in Illinois

Are you registered to vote in Illinois?

If you're not sure, you can check here by entering your name, address and birth date.

To register to vote in Illinois, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by the date of the general election on Nov. 8, and not serving a sentence in a penal institution because of a criminal conviction.

If you're not registered yet, it's not too late! You can register online here through 11:59 p.m. on June 12.

If you missed that deadline, you can still take advantage of grace period registration in person at any early voting location in your jurisdiction through June 27, or at your polling place on Election Day.

To do so, you have to bring two forms of identification, one with your current address (like a utility bill), and be prepared to cast your ballot at the same time. If you've moved since the last time you voted, you can also use grace period registration to update your registration to your current address.

A full list of locations where you can take advantage of grace period registration can be found here.