Holocaust Denier Back on Ballot in 3rd District GOP Primary

In 2018, more than 57,000 people voted to send Holocaust denier and white supremacist GOP nominee Art Jones to Congress in Illinois’ 3rd District.

Jones ran against incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski in the November general election, making the ballot after running unopposed in the March Republican primary. Jones – a former leader of the American Nazi Party who calls the Holocaust “an extorsion [sic] racket” on his website – has unsuccessfully run for elected office several times since the 1970s, including the same Congressional seat now six times before.

He failed to make the ballot in 2016 after the Illinois Republican Party challenged his petition signatures, but in the most recent cycle, the state GOP declined to challenge his candidacy or run another candidate, clearing his path to the nomination. The party ultimately denounced Jones and two write-in candidates ran for the seat, though the safely blue district sent Lipinski back to Washington.

Art Jones paused for a moment when asked if he was once a Nazi. His face grimaced as he considered his answer. “I don’t like that term Nazi,” he replied. He prefers to call himself a National Socialist. Carol Marin reports.

Jones filed to run again, but this time there are two other candidates: Mike Fricilone and Catherine O’Shea. Fricilone is the executive sales director of an office furniture dealer and a member of the Will County Board since 2012, running on a platform focused on tax reduction. O’Shea told the Beverly Review that she is a real estate agent and hairdresser, who switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in 2016.

Though the district may strongly Democratic, the race remains one to watch to see just how many voters will cast their ballots for a man who has marched with a swastika armband.