Head of Gambling Ring Involving Casey Urlacher Pleads Guilty

A northern Illinois man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he led a sport betting operation that allegedly included the now-pardoned brother of Chicago Bears standout linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Vincent Del Giudice of Orland Park pleaded guilty to gambling conspiracy and money laundering charges. Prosecutors alleged Del Giudice, 55, paid a Costa Rica-based sportsbook a service fee of $10,000 a week to use its online platform and recruited gamblers to place wagers on his website. Del Giudice hired people to act as agents and attract gamblers as well as collect on debts.

A sentencing date was not immediately set for Del Giudice, who faces up to 18 months in prison under sentencing guidelines.

Prosecutors are also seeking an $8 million judgment against Del Giudice. They also want to seize his home, a luxury auto and $347,895 in silver bars and jewelry, and $92,623 in gold coins found when agents raided his home in April 2019

Casey Urlacher was accused of recruiting bettors for Del Giudice in exchange for a cut of their eventual losses. Urlacher, the mayor of the tiny Chicago suburb of Mettawa, was among those pardoned in the final hours of President Donald Trump’s term.

Six other people allegedly involved in the gambling operation that are under indictment have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

