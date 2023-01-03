GOP Speaker Drama Keeps Delia Ramírez, Other Freshmen From Enjoying First Day in Congress

The eyes of the political world are on the U.S. Capitol this week as a battle over who will become the next Speaker of the House continues, but for new members of Congress like Rep. Delia Ramírez, the protracted battle has had unfortunate consequences.

Ramírez, who was just elected to serve in the newly-shaped third district in Illinois, was supposed to take her oath of office on Tuesday, but instead family members watched as Republicans failed to agree on who will serve in the top role in the House after three consecutive failed votes.

“We have no idea who the next speaker will be, and we have no idea when we will be inaugurated,” she said. “I don’t see any willingness to negotiate or compromise. It feels like a public stunt.”

Ramírez flew in family members to see her sworn in on Tuesday, but some have already left the nation’s capital before that ceremony actually takes place.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“It was absolutely crazy,” she said of the vote.

The series of votes denied Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy the ceremonial gavel, with three separate votes failing to produce a majority for any candidate.

A total of 19 Republican defectors did not coalesce behind McCarthy in the first two rounds of voting, with another also defecting in the third round.

Among those choosing not to get behind McCarthy’s candidacy is downstate Rep. Mary Miller, who cast her vote for Rep. Jim Jordan, despite the Ohio Republican delivering a speech formally nominating McCarthy for the position.

While Jordan says he doesn’t want the job, other Republicans have called for Rep. Steve Scalise as a compromise candidate to appeal to the hardline members of the caucus who refuse to vote for McCarthy.

At any rate, the business of Congress cannot get started until a speaker is chosen. No bills can be introduced and no committee assignments can be made until that decision comes down, and it is unclear when a vote will finally produce a winner.

Meanwhile, Illinois Democrats, including Reps. Robin Kelly and Jan Schakowsky, shared photos of themselves eating popcorn during the proceedings, seemingly relishing the chaotic nature of the vote.

It’s been at least a century since a ballot failed to produce a House speaker in short order, and it’s unclear how Republicans will proceed as their tenure at the helm gets off to a rocky start.