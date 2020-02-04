Former State Rep. Arroyo Pleads Not Guilty to Bribery Charge

Former Illinois State Rep. Luis Arroyo pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of bribery.

Arroyo moved in and out of the Dirksen Federal courthouse without speaking to the media Tuesday afternoon.

During his arraignment, Arroyo waived indictment by a grand jury.

The former state representative is alleged to have offered $2,500 a month in exchange for a state senator’s support of sweepstakes-related legislation.

The federal company stated that Arroyo had a vested interest in the arrangement as a manager of Spartacus 3 LLC, a lobbying company, which included as its clients the owner of a firm that deals in video sweepstakes machines.

U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger scheduled a status hearing for March 17, but told Arroyo he does not have to appear.

If convicted, Arroyo faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence.