Election 2022: President Biden Endorses Danny Davis Amid Heated 7th District Primary Fight

Rep. Danny Davis, facing a tough primary challenge against multiple candidates, got a huge endorsement on Sunday morning, as President Joe Biden lent his support to the longtime-congressman’s campaign.

“Rep. Danny Davis has always been an effective leader and lawmaker who is deeply rooted in his community,” Biden said in a statement. “He serves with passion and integrity, and that’s why I’m endorsing him in this upcoming primary.”

Davis, who has represented the 7th District since 1997, is facing a stiff primary challenge from Kina Collins and Denarvis Mendenhall, with several progressive groups throwing their support behind Collins in the race.

The Congressman has received several big endorsements in the lead-up to the election, including from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

“I am so grateful for President Biden’s support in this race and for his partnership in Washington as we work to solve the pressing problems that families in Chicagoland face each and every day,” he said in a statement.

Davis defeated Collins in the 2020 primary election, but is facing a renewed challenge this time around. Several groups have lent significant support to Collins’ campaign, including the Justice Democrats, who gained renown for helping New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez win her seat in Congress.

Collins has argued that it is time for a more progressive voice in the 7th District, and she has run television ads against Davis in the primary, something the Congressman hasn’t had to face in his career.

“Right now, we are feeling absentee leadership in the Illinois 7th,” she told NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern. “Representative Davis has been my Congressman since I’ve been 5 years old…and it’s time to pass the torch.”