Election 2022: Here's Who is Running in Illinois' 4th Congressional District

Illinois’ 4th Congressional district only has two candidates on the ballot in the upcoming primary election, including incumbent Rep. Jesús García.

García was first elected to Congress in 2018, replacing former Rep. Luis Gutierrez in the 4th District. Since then he has comfortably held onto his seat in successive elections, defeating Jesus Solorio in the 2020 election with more than 84% of the vote.

Democrats –

Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ García

García is running for his third term in Congress, and he is running on a platform that includes Medicare for All, permanent protection for DACA recipients, and more affordable housing.

He also says that he is in support of the Green New Deal to combat climate change, according to his campaign website.

Republicans –

James Falakos

Falakos is the owner of Pure Climate Heating and Cooling in suburban Westchester. According to his LinkedIn page he graduated from Illinois State with a bachelor’s degree in renewable energy technology, and he’s also been HVAC certified. He does not have a campaign website currently.