Decision 2020: Easy, Interactive Graphics to Keep You Informed on Election Results

The graphics below contains the total electoral count in presidential race and total seats won in the House and the Senate

Analyzing election results can seem daunting. Here are several interactive graphics to keep you up to date on who is winning the races.

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. So far former Vice President Joe Biden has captured Illinois' 20 electoral votes in his race against President Donald Trump. Here are the most up-to-date projections in the presidential race:

You can also keep an eye on the balance of power in the House and Senate:

As results are slowly but surely rolling and if you're anxious to see how your county is voting, NBC 5 News also has you covered with an interactive map breaking everything down.

