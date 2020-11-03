Decision 2020

Interactive Map: Illinois Election Results By County

Results are slowly but surely rolling in as Election Day 2020 comes to a close and if you're anxious to see how your county is voting, look no further.

By Molly Walsh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Results are slowly but surely rolling in as Election Day 2020 comes to a close and if you're anxious to see how your county is voting, NBC 5 News has you covered with an interactive map breaking everything down.

The map, which can be found at the bottom of this story, allows you to analyze election results for presidential, Senate and House races by county.

Sen. Dick Durbin is currently projected to win re-election to the Senate, while former Vice President Joe Biden has captured Illinois' 20 electoral votes in his race against President Donald Trump.

Viewers can use this map to look at a breakdown of presidential, Senate and House races in the state of Illinois:

Live Election Results

Source: AP

Several Illinois races remain too close to call, and you can stay tuned to NBC 5 Chicago for all the latest updates.

Decision 2020: Top Stories

Dick Durbin 2 hours ago

Sen. Dick Durbin Wins 5th Term Over 4 Challengers, NBC News Projects

Sen. Dick Durbin 2 hours ago

Election Analysis: Durbin, Illinois Turnout, Early Election Results

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020electioncandidateinteractive map
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us