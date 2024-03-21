Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief of staff, Rich Guidice, is retiring.

The mayor's office announced the news in a Thursday press release, saying Guidice "admirably served the City of Chicago, earning tremendous respect under four mayors and across multiple City departments."

"From West Side roots and the halls of Gordon Tech High School, to leadership through some of Chicago’s most remarkable major events, Rich has long been a steady and guiding force, and a mentor to many," the statement read. "To come out of retirement to serve in my administration is a testament to his belief in our work and our vision for the City of Chicago, and for that, I am grateful. Our administration is better because of the time he spent as my chief of staff, and I wish him good health, good fortune, and the absolute best in a hard-earned and very well-deserved retirement."

Guidice, the former executive director for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, spent several years overseeing the city's emergency response efforts and 911 call center before serving on Johnson's administration. He called his appointment as chief of staff "an honor" last year.

“Together, we will build a government that addresses the challenges ahead, delivers on the promise of a better city, and unites all Chicagoans around our common goals," he said at the time.

Guidice's last day is slated to be April 1.