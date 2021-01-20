Casey Urlacher

Casey Urlacher's Attorney Reacts to Pardon From Trump

Urlacher faced up to 10 years in prison on the charges related to the illegal offshore gambling ring

casey-urlacher

An attorney for Casey Urlacher, the brother of former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher who was pardoned by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, expressed gratitude for the action on Wednesday.

"We are very thankful that out of all of the thousands of petitions for pardon submitted to the president that he read and appreciated all of the outstanding qualities and decency that Casey possesses and saw fit to Grant him a pardon," Casey Urlacher's attorney Mike Gillespie said in a statement.

Casey Urlacher, currently serving as the mayor of Mettawa, was one of 10 individuals named in a grand jury indictment in 2020, accused of helping to run an illegal offshore gambling business.

Local

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

Chicago Could See Return of Indoor Dining Next Week, City's Top Doc Says

Chicago news 2 hours ago

The Morning Rundown: Today's Top Headlines to Start Your Day

Trump issued him a full pardon just hours before the president’s term in office expires.

In a press release, the White House cited Urlacher’s “commitment to public service” as part of his reasoning behind issuing the pardon.

“Throughout his life, Mr. Urlacher has been committed to public service and has consistently given back to his community,” the press release said. “Currently, Mr. Urlacher serves as the unpaid mayor of Mettawa, Illinois. He is a devoted husband to his wife and a loving father to his 17-month-old daughter.”

Urlacher was one of 73 individuals pardoned by the president, while another 70 sentences were commuted in one of the president's final acts in office.

Urlacher was facing a federal charge of conspiring to engage in illegal gambling. According to criminal complaints, he was accused of recruiting bettors for the website UncleMickSports.com in exchange for a cut of their eventual gambling losses.

The website was maintained in Costa Rica, according to the indictment, and was used to manage the accounting, betting and logistics of the illegal ring.

Urlacher faced two counts in the case, each of which had carried a potential prison sentence of five years.

This article tagged under:

Casey UrlacherDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us