Another Burke Defeat In 14th Ward Committeeperson Race

With all precincts now reporting Chicago’s longest serving alderman Ed Burke, trails in the race to remain committeeperson of the 14th Ward, Burke trails Aaron Ortiz by 419 votes.

According to results posted by the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, Ortiz has 2224 votes, Burke 1895 and Alicia Elena Martinez, the third person in the race, has 1495. The same figures show Burke won only 7 of 31 precincts.

Burke has long held sway over politics in the 14th ward, on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

He became committeeperson in 1968, following in his late father’s footsteps. A year later he became alderman, again following his father. Last year, Burke was celebrated as Chicago’s longest-serving alderman, hitting the 50-year mark.

Burke is just one longstanding committeeperson losing his seat on the group that decides Democratic Party policies and slates candidates.

In 2018, Aaron Ortiz, a protégé of Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia defeated Dan Burke, the alderman’s brother, in a state House race.

Ed Burke was indicted in 2019 on 14 federal counts of corruption. He won re-election to the City Council even after federal agents raided his city hall office and ward office.

He has maintained his innocence to the federal charges. His trial is set for 2021.

Votes in the committeeperson’s race will be certified in early April.