Ald. Michael Scott Jr. Abruptly Resigns From 24th Ward

Ald. Michael Scott Jr., who represents the 24th Ward in Chicago, announced Tuesday that he is unexpectedly resigning from his role.

Scott, who has been serving the ward that includes the Lawndale neighborhood since 2015, said his resignation will take effect beginning June 3.

"The 24th Ward has seen many wins in the last seven years, but we have also had our share of losses," Scott wrote in his resignation letter. "The ongoing challenges with public safety, the pace at which resources reach our community, and the pandemic has all taken its toll. I have personally worked extremely hard to address these issues, and at time at the detriment of my own family. And after much thought, and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my elected role of Alderman."

Details on what he plans to do next weren't immediately released, with Scott only saying he looks "forward to the next phase of my professional journey."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Scott, who grew up in North Lawndale, called his position as alderman his "life's dream."