Chicago Police Warn of Near North Side Robberies

Police are warning residents about a series of robberies that occurred on CTA trains or platforms last week throughout the Near North Side of Chicago.

In each case, two to five young men approached the victims and demanded their property. If the victim refused, the offenders would physically attack and take their belongings and run off, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies occurred in the evening of July 2 in the:

900 block of West Fullerton Avenue;

500 block of North State Street; and the

1200 block of North Clark Street

The suspects are described as 19-year-olds, according to police.