Chicago police on Thursday sent out a community alert for the Austin neighborhood on the city's far west side after officials received two similar reports of child luring.

According to the alert, the incidents took place just hours apart and a block away from each other.

Officials say the first incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 300 North Parkside Ave. At that time, Chicago police say a male suspect attempted to lure a 9-year-old boy into his vehicle, a white four-door truck with tinted windows.

According to police, the truck was driving next to the victim when the offender, the truck's front passenger, exited the vehicle and told the victim to "come here." The victim did not approach the vehicle and instead ran northbound.

The suspect, who is described by police as a younger white male with brown hair, a white T-shirt and a scratch on his face, then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

According to officials, a second, similar incident occurred shortly afterwards, at 7:30 p.m. in the area of 300 North Central Avenue.

At that time, Chicago police say the front passenger of a white, four-door truck with tinted windows was driving next to a 13-year-old boy. The passenger then exited the truck and began to run after the victim, officials say.

According to police, the victim fled the scene, running westbound on Fulton Street. The suspect was then was observed by the victim and a relative getting back into the truck and fleeing southbound.

Officials say the suspect in the second incident is described as an African-American male wearing a black ski mask, a black T-Shirt and black pants.

According to the community alert, police are asking parents and caretakers to not let children walk or play alone. "Identify safe havens along your child's route to school and home, such as businesses or trusted neighbors," police say.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.