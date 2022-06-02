Chicago Police Searching For Suspects Who Shot, Seriously Injured Officer During Attempted Traffic Stop

Chicago police are still searching for two suspects who they say shot and seriously wounded an officer while she was attempting to make a traffic stop in West Englewood Wednesday.

According to police, the officer was struck in the shoulder with bullet fragments also striking her head. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but is currently alert and stable, police told NBC 5 late Wednesday.

According to Police Supt. David Brown, the officer and her partner were attempting to make a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina at approximately 5:42 p.m. when the suspects sped off from the scene.

After a short time, the suspects' vehicle slowed down, pulled alongside the marked CPD squad car and one of the suspects opened fire, striking the officer behind the wheel.

The officer's partner managed to get into the driver's seat of the squad vehicle and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was initially listed in critical condition.

According to Brown, the officer was later upgraded to serious but stable condition and was hospitalized overnight.

The suspects' vehicle crashed nearby at the intersection of 64th Street and Bishop, and fled on foot, according to police.

A SWAT team deployed to the scene Wednesday night, searching nearby buildings the suspects may have fled into.

Police say they've recovered car keys and a weapon from the scene.

"It's too early to determine if this is the gun, but we have found a gun in the immediate area where the offenders fled after crashing the car," Brown said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement following the shooting, calling it an "outrageous attack."

"I urge all Chicagoans to remember the selfless sacrifice that police officers make every day for our safety. They risk their lives every day to keep us safe."

According to Brown, no arrests have been made, police are still on the scene searching for at least two suspects.

"We have a full on, full court press to capture these offenders," Brown said.

According to authorities, there have now been 21 officers shot at so far, with four being struck, according to authorities.