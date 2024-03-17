Chicago police searching for suspects in shooting, 12 other carjackings in 8-hour span

Chicago police are looking to identify several men thought to be responsible for a total of 13 carjackings, including one that left a woman seriously wounded, on Saturday, authorities said.

In each incident, multiple men jumped out of a vehicle, approached the victims, pointed black handguns and demanded their property. The robbers threatened the victims saying, "This is a robbery, give me everything you got," according to police.

The robberies were reported in the Austin, Hermosa, Logan Square, Avondale, Portage Park and Irving Park neighborhood.

In one carjacking, a gunman shot a 39-year-old woman who was sitting in her SUV in Avondale, authorities said. According to police, four men approached the victim at around 1:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Ridgeway. One of the suspect opened fire, striking the victim in the neck. She was rushed to an area hospital and said to be in critical condition.

While 13 of the carjackings were reported in an 8-hour span on Saturday, the first occurred two days earlier. That incident was reported at around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday in the 2600 block of West Fletcher Avenue.

Times and locations of the other robberies on Saturday are listed below:

1600 block of North Linder Avenue - 6:05 a.m.

1700 block of North Lotus Avenue - 6:10 a.m.

4200 block of West Armitage Avenue - 6:15 a.m.

2300 block of North Springfield Avenue - 10 a.m.

2800 block of North Harding Avenue - 10:20 a.m.

2300 block of North Lawndale Avenue - 10:33 a.m.

2000 block of North Campbell Avenue - 11:50 a.m.

2600 block of North Mozart Street - 12:03 p.m.

3000 block of North Spaulding Avenue - 12:07 p.m.

4800 block of West Hutchison Avenue - 1:14 p.m.

2900 block of North Ridgeway Avenue - 1:30 p.m.

3700 block of West George Street - 1:30 p.m.

2700 block of North Lawndale Avenue - 1:40 p.m.

Police are looking for anywhere between four to five suspects who were armed with black handguns, rifles and knives. Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-7394.