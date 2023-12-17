Dan Ryan Expressway

Chicago police officer hurt while assisting motorist on Dan Ryan

A Chicago police officer was injured in a crash while assisting a motorist Sunday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

About 6:10 a.m., the motorist was in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 31st Street when they lost control of their vehicle and struck the left concrete barrier, Illinois State Police said.

A responding officer was parked behind the motorist with their emergency lights on while providing traffic control when another vehicle struck them, causing them to hit the motorist in front of them, state police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, officials said.

All lanes of traffic reopened around 7 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.

