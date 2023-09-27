Chicago police officer hurt, suspects in custody after stolen car crashes into building

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized, and two suspects are in custody after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Pilsen neighborhood Wednesday.

According to Chicago police, the suspect was driving in the 900 block of West Cermak when they crashed into a building, getting stuck between a light pole and the structure.

The suspect was able to drive the vehicle another block before fleeing, along with another individual that was in the car.

Both were apprehended, according to Chicago police.

An officer responding to the incident suffered a leg injury, and was transported to a local hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No further information was immediately available, and Area One detectives are continuing to investigate.