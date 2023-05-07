Chicago Police Officer Attacked By Knife-Wielding Burglary Suspect in Woodlawn: Authorities

A Chicago police officer sustained multiple cuts on Sunday afternoon in an attack by a burglary suspect at a Woodlawn home, authorities said.

At around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a call for help in the 6100 block of South Vernon where they observed a male suspect taking items from a home. The 56-year-old suspect approached the officers with a knife, injuring one officer multiple times, Chicago police said.

The officer sustained multiple cuts to the left forearm, bicep and head and was taken to an area hospital in good condition. The suspect was taken into custody, and charges were pending late Sunday.