Chicago Police Officer, 2 Federal Agents Shot in Morgan Park, Fire Officials Say

A Chicago police officer and two federal agents were shot early Wednesday outside a station in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side, fire officials said.

The shooting took place sometime around 6 a.m. outside the Chicago Police Department's 22nd District, located at 1900 W. Monterey Ave.

One was shot in the hand, another was shot in the arm and one suffered a superficial graze wound to the head, possibly caused by a bullet or glass, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. All injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and all three were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, Langford said.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

119th Street was closed in both directions between Vincennes Road and I-57 for police activity as of 6:30 a.m. In the area surrounding Advocate Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn, South Kilbourn Avenue was closed northbound and southbound between 95th Street and 93rd Street, while 95th Street was closed in both directions between Kilbourn and Kostner avenues.

Illinois State Police said troopers were en route to the 22nd District, where they would meet with police and potentially close nearby interstate ramps in order to investigate the shooting.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said Wednesday that eight officers had been shot in 2021 as of the day before, with a total of 33 officers shot at so far this year.

Check back for updates on this developing story.