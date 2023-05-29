Three days after Chicago beaches opened for the 2023 season, access to one of the city's most popular beaches was limited Monday due to capacity, Chicago police said.

"Montrose beach is at capacity," a spokesperson with the Chicago Police Department said at 1:15 p.m. Monday. "Only those with boat passes or handicap vehicles can gain access at this time."

The Chicago Police Department could not confirm whether entrances and exists had been closed off to the public or beachgoers.

The statement from Chicago police regarding capacity comes three days after Chicago's North Avenue Beach abruptly closed after witnesses reported hearing gunshots nearby.

According to Chicago Park District, the city's 22 beaches are open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and swimming is allowed only when lifeguards are on duty. While a list of rules for the beaches are posted publicly on the Park District website, capacity limits are not. The Chicago Park District did not immediately respond to an inquiry from NBC Chicago regarding limits or closures.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.