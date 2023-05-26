Telemundo Chicago cameras were rolling at Chicago's North Avenue Beach when an unexpected scene unfolded before them.

The footage appeared to show an altercation between two groups at the beach before gunshots could be heard, sending people running for cover. (Watch in the player above)

Chicago police confirmed they were responding to an "active scene" at the beach prior to 2 p.m. and that one person was in custody. No injuries were reported, but additional details on what occurred weren't immediately released.

The footage showed several officers rushing to the scene following the gunshot.

North Avenue Beach was abruptly closed Friday afternoon.

The city's nearly two-dozen beaches opened for the summer season on Friday morning with additional security measures in place compared to years past, including enhanced police patrols and bag checks.

“However you decide to spend your holiday weekend in Chicago, your safety is my top priority,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said at a news conference where he addressed public safety for Memorial Day weekend this week.

Last year, nine people were killed and more than 40 were wounded in the most violent Memorial Day Weekend in the last five years.