Chicago Police Issue Warning After Multiple 7-11 Stores Robbed on North, West Sides

Chicago police are warning businesses to be on high alert after armed robbers in the span of two hours hit four gas station convenience stores on the city' north and west sides.

According to a business alert sent out by the department early Wednesday, the robberies took place between 2:42 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday, at 7-11 convenience stores in the following locations:

6800 W North Ave.

1153 W Belmont Ave.

2341 W Belmont Ave.

2366 N Damen Ave.

In each of the incidents, officials say the suspects approached the victims -- who were either working at the store, or were customers inside -- and demanded money, wallets or cash from the store's registers. According to police, the suspects either displayed or pointed handguns, and stated "give me your money."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The suspects were also seen entering a black SUV vehicle.

According to witnesses, the suspects were wearing dark clothing with hoods and masks. One was wearing a hooded fur jacket.

Police asking customers and business owners in the area to be aware of the crimes, and to not attempt to reason or stall with demands of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-746-8263.