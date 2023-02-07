Chicago Police Investigating After USPS Property Found in Vacant Loop Hotel Room

An investigation is underway after Chicago police overnight received a call that multiple items belonging to the United States Postal Service were found inside a vacant hotel room in the Loop.

According to officials, Chicago police early Tuesday responded to a call at the Virgin Hotels located at 203 N Wabash Ave. after someone had discovered mailbox key cutting materials, multiple pounds of mail, computer equipment and items belonging to the USPS inside a vacant room.

Photos and video from the scene show Chicago police officers loading up squad cars with multiple cases of what appears to be evidence taken from the hotel. According to officials, the items are being taken into inventory as part of the investigation.

The incident comes as police continue to investigate numerous mail thefts throughout the city, as well as reports of mail carriers being robbed at gun point.

Officials have not confirmed if any of the incidents are connected to the discovery made overnight.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.