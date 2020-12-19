Chicago Police: 6 Injured in Burnside Shooting Early Saturday

Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left six people injured in the city’s Burnside neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to an establishment in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at approximately 12:24 a.m. for reports of shots fired during a gathering at the location.

Police say an unknown individual entered the establishment and began firing a weapon, striking a total of six people.

One of the individuals, a 41-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen, and is listed in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and is in fair condition at Christ Hospital, while a 32-year-old man was shot in the foot and is also being treated at that location.

A 28-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his hand, and is at South Shore Hospital, while two other victims, both 48-year-old men, were taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition after being shot in the legs.

Police did not provide any other information about a suspect in the case, and Area Two detectives are currently investigating the shooting.