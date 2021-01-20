Chicago Park District Resumes In-Person Winter Activities After COVID-Related Suspension

The Chicago Park District announced Wednesday that all in-person winter programming will resume next week after suspending activities due to coronavirus concerns.

In-person programing through the city's park district will resume Jan. 25 across Chicago after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Region 11 could move to Tier 2 coronavirus mitigations.

The district said all programming will adhere to social distancing guidelines and mask requirements through the duration of activities from Jan. 25 to March 28. Participants are required to register for all winter programming.

“The Chicago Park District is committed to protecting our patrons and workforce by following the guidelines put in place by the State’s public health officials,” Chicago Park District CEO Michael Kelly said. “While limited, Winter programs will allow residents to enjoy in-person opportunities in a safe, socially distanced setting”

Last month, the Chicago Park District said that it would suspend all in-person winter programming due to coronavirus concerns.

Based on Chicago's previous Tier 3 mitigations, the park district said all in-person programs scheduled to begin Jan. 4, 2021 would be suspended until public health officials "determine it is safe to resume."

The park district said it will continue to offer families a variety of virtual programs throughout the winter season, such as pre-recorded classes, story time and fitness workouts.

Chicago Park District fieldhouses continue to remain open for restrooms and shelter during regular hours of operation, according to a release.

Aside from parkland east of Lake Shore Drive, the district said the lakefront trail an outdoor parks remain open to a "keep it moving" policy and mandatory mask requirement.