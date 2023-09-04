Chicago Park District removes unofficial sign declaring ‘nude beach' in Rogers Park

The Chicago Park District has removed an unofficial sign declaring a "nude beach" at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park after it was apparently placed there by a citizen.

The sign's presence was brought to attention by 49th Ward Ald. Maria Hadden, who represents the area in the Chicago City Council.

We’ve been notified that someone has installed this cheeky sign at Loyola Beach. Please note that this is not an official @ChicagoParks sign 😉 We’ve reported to Parks so they can remove it. As a reminder, at least some clothing is required at all of our beaches. pic.twitter.com/vL1s9OYi1v — Alderwoman Hadden (@ChiAlderwoman) September 4, 2023

A statement from a Chicago Park Districts spokesperson to NBC Chicago confirmed that the sign was unauthorized and had been removed Monday afternoon.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

An additional note on Hadden's Facebook page noted that the precise location was proposed to be a nude sunbathing beach by Ald. George A. Williston in 1932, a time when City Council controlled parks.