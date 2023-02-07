Chicago Organization Works to Provide Aid to Turkey and Syria Earthquake Victims

Residents in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side were dropping off donations on Tuesday, in an effort to deliver aid to victims of catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that have left thousands dead.

"Everybody, in addition to being devastated here in the States, especially if you're connected to Turks or Turkey, or your family or friends are there, it's overwhelming to try to figure out what to do," Chicagoan Zerrin Bulut said.

Bulut is a member of the Turkish American Cultural Alliance, one of many groups raising money and collecting basic necessities such as hygiene products and socks after losing their homes in the earthquakes.

"Cash is particularly helpful, but we're also collecting donated items that are either new or very gently used, and the Turkish Consulate in Chicago has offered to work with us in collecting the items," Bulut said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Syrian American Medical Society is also working to provide aid to earthquake victims, recently opening a warehouse in Orland Park to take in medical supplies that will be sent to the region.