Chicago Officials Offer Flooding Prevention Tips With More Rain Expected

After a weekend of intense storms, widespread flooding and many basements inundated with water, Chicago city officials are urging preparation ahead of another round of rain.

In the last four days alone, some spots have seen more than 6 inches of rainfall, complicating issues for drivers and homeowners across the region.

Rich Guidice, executive director of the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, said a steady stream of rain in the second half of June has his team preventing as much flooding as possible.

While flooding may not be able to be totally prevented, experts say you can make a big difference by taking several steps.

OEMC officials say to disconnect downspouts from your sewer, buy rain barrels to collect water, clear areas around your downspouts and clean debris away from sewers.

When heavy rain hits, such measures can help to divert water from the more than 4,000 miles of sewer pipe under Chicago’s streets, city officials said. The structure wasn’t built to handle storms like those that brought extreme flooding to the city this past weekend.

The city of Chicago also plays a role in preventing rising floodwaters, using rain blockers to slow the amount of water going into sewers at one time. While this may flood a street for a few hours, OEMC officials say it's better than too much water overflowing the sewer, leaving your basement as the only place for water to go.

For information on how to safely divert your downspout, visit the city of Chicago's website. Those looking to buy a low-cost rain barrel can head to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago's website.