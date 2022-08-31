Chicago Officials Anticipate Nearly 50% Increase in Labor Day Travelers at Midway Airport

Chicago officials say that more than 1.5 million travelers are expected to go through the city’s two airports over the Labor Day weekend, representing significant increases from a year ago.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, approximately 1.6 million individuals are expected to use O’Hare and Midway International Airports between Thursday and Tuesday, based on projections provided by airlines at both airports.

“The best of Chicago is on display in the final weeks of summertime,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “We’re especially thrilled to welcome visitors at our airports and to our great city during this time so they can experience all that Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods have to offer.”

Officials say that O’Hare is expecting to see a total traveler increase of approximately 7.3% over the weekend, while Monday will be the busiest travel day at the airport. At Midway, a nearly 50% increase in travelers is expected, with Friday being the busiest day.

Officials with the CDA also touted the completion of several large-scale projects around O’Hare, with the arrival area now construction-free for the first time in more than a year.

The airport’s main parking garage has also completed a $25.5 million restoration project.

Travelers visiting Chicago are urged to consider taking the CTA Blue Line from O’Hare or the Orange Line from Midway to help avoid traffic jams at the arrival areas of both airports.

Cell phone lots are also available at both airports.

Passengers can also check with the CDA for parking information at O’Hare, with economy lots routinely filling up during busy travel periods.

Finally, real-time TSA security checkpoint wait times can be found on the CDA's website.